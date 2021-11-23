CONFIRMED: Steve Burton OUT at General Hospital

Steven Bergman Photography

After months of speculations, Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) has finally spoken out regarding his status at General Hospital. Burton has revealed in an Instagram video he is no longer at GH due to Disney-ABC's vaccination mandate. Many wondered if Burton was vaccinated after he revealed in August he contracted COVID-19.

Burton stated on the social media platform:

Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me. I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I will always be grateful and I believe when one door closes multiple doors open.

Burton has been in the role of the Quartermaine golden boy-turned-mob enforcer on and off throughout the years since 1991. According to the Emmy winner, his last airdate may or may not have come and he is hopeful if the mandates are lifted he will be able to come back to the show. Burton's announcement comes on the heels of news fellow co-star Ingo Rademacher exited his role as Jasper "Jax" Jacks after rumors he too has refused to be vaccinated.

Watch Burton's full video below.