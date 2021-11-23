Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Deidre Hall

Days of Our Lives has released its Winter Promo! It looks like Salem is going to be packed with love, death, MarDevil (Deidre Hall), and… a HEADLESS BEAR! Let’s get into it…

We begin our winter promo with Belle (Martha Madison) all decked out to get her ho ho ho on with hot husband Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) when…Belle walks in. Huh? Each wonder who the other is.

Love seems to be growing all over Salem as we see Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Santa Steve (Stephen Nichols), Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and Chanel (Raven Bowens), Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Johnny (Carson Boatman), and Tripp (Lucas Adams), all happy and glowing in the warmth of their relationships. Trouble must be coming…cut to Johnny and Chanel meeting with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) to tell them some “news.”

The holiday season is being celebrated at the Horton house where Jack (Matthew Ashford)), Abigail (Marci Miller), Chad (Billy Flynn), the kids are hanging out with Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Enter Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves)!

Here comes the trouble…

Cold Shoulders: Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) walk by Paulina and Abe (James Reynolds). When Paulina tries to speak, Lani turns and gives a look that previews the venom that is about to spew forth.

Deadly Scares: Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) calls Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to tell him she’s been kidnapped. Lucas tells her that he is on his way. LUMI Rises!

Headless Bears: Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering) are playing with THAT DAMNED BEAR! Cut to Ava (Tamara Braun) making me SQUEAL with delight as she CUTS THE HEAD OFF THAT DAMNED BEAR. Thank you, Ava.

Missing Lovers: Rex (Kyle Lowder) has returned to Salem. He tells a very surprised Xander (Paul Telfer) and a not so surprised Gwen (Emily O'Brien) that he has no idea where Sarah is.

Under covers: With the tension in the music rising, we watch Samantha Gene Brady return from her kidnapping only to walk in on EJ and Nicole all heated and nekkid.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Paulina Writes Off Chanel After Her Betrayal

A Discovery Becomes a Mystery: An artificial limb was dredged up from the river. Oh no! Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson)! Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is stunned and Victor (John Aniston) says his son is dead. Kate (Lauren Koslow) is reporting that Brady (Eric Martsolf) is responsible for her son’s death, and he is arrested.

And Say Your Prayers: Doug is calling out MarDevil in public! Ben tells MarDevil he will fight her with everything in him. MarDevil threatens Doug, Julie, Ben, and Ciara with actual fire in the Horton living room!

We end our winter promo with John (Drake Hogestyn) praying over the rosary and asking his creator for a sign.

Flashback: John throwing holy water on OG MarDevil during her exorcism.

What is John’s sign you ask? FATHER ERIC BRADY (Greg Vaughan)! He returns to confront the devil who turns and seems quite taken with Marlena’s handsome son. Eric turns and the devil has morphed into a scantily clad Kristen who says, “Hey father, wanna make a sequel?”

What do yo think? Which parts of the winter promo are you looking forward to most? We want to hear from YOU! Sound off in the comments!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!