Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1025: A Tale of Two Kristens

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Finn has daddy issues on The Bold and the Beautiful. Why doesn't Quinn inspire Eric the way Donna does? Are Thomas and Paris moving too fast?

Days of Our Lives is telling A Tale of Two Kristens. MarDevil is causing all kinds of problems for Salem residents. Paulina's secret is revealed at her wedding to Abe.

BLQ's plans to protect Maxie's daughter go sideways on General Hospital. Why is the ABC soap sacrificing so many characters at the altar of Peter?

The feud between Lily and Billy vs. Adam and Victor heats up. Should Devon go for custody of his child while Abby is out of town on The Young and the Restless?

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

