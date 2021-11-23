Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Michael Strahan Headed to Space With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Michael Strahan is headed into outer space.
Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan is about to rocket out of Earth's orbit. The former NFL star is heading into space on the next Blue Origin spaceflight. Strahan made the announcement on Tuesday's GMA that he will head to space on the Jeff Bezos-founded company's third trip to space on Dec. 9, along with Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American who went to space in 1951. 

Other passengers traveling will include the first parent-child duo, Lane Bess, founder of Bess Ventures and Advisor, and his son Cameron Bess, a content creator. Rounding out the six passenger flight are engineer and investor Evan Dick, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Space Exploration company Voyager Space, Dylan Taylor

How did Strahan get a seat? On Tuesday, The $100,000 Pyramid host told his GMA co-hosts he was approached by Blue Origin when he was covering their first flight into space and was asked if he wanted to become a crew member. Strahan stated he said yes and added:

I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel. And it’s going to take a while, but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.

Watch Strahan's announcement below.

