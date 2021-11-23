WATCH: Peacock Unveils Teaser For Soapy Reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Belair (VIDEO)

Peacock

Get ready for a fresh new take on a classic. Peacock has unveiled the first teaser for Bel-Air, its dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, coming in 2022.

Deadline reports that the hour-long series is based on Morgan Cooper's fan film that re-envisioned the original sitcom. Hailing from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television, Bel-Air already received a two-season order last year.

Courtesy of Peacock

Executive producers and co-showrunners are T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson. Morgan Cooper will direct and work as co-writer and executive producer. Other EPs include Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, Andy Borowitz, and Susan Borowitz.

Set in modern America, Bel-Air follows Will's (Jabari Banks) journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air. It dives deeper into conflicts and issues while providing nods to the classic show. Brady and Newson said:

We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.

Cooper added that the dramatic reimagining lets the team "peel back the layers” of the characters, stating:

We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family.

Bel-Air stars Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

Watch the teaser below.