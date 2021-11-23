Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
The Young and the Restless Recap: Ashley Is Determined to Bring Abby Home (WATCH)

The Young and the Restless Recap for November 22, 2021
Eileen Davidson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam asks Victor how long it will be before Billy's goose is cooked. Victor being Victor thinks Billy should dangle over the fire a bit longer. Adam is cool with Victor's decision. Cue Victor's cell phone.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Billy Offers to Step Down From ChancComm

Victor hopes it's news about Abby. Ashley informs Victor that she's on her way to Spain with Jack, and Victor's security team. Ashley, though worried, is determined to see it through. Victor assures her she will be fine. Victor reminds Ashley to be safe and he will be ready on his end when he's needed. 

