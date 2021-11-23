Eileen Davidson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam asks Victor how long it will be before Billy's goose is cooked. Victor being Victor thinks Billy should dangle over the fire a bit longer. Adam is cool with Victor's decision. Cue Victor's cell phone.

Victor hopes it's news about Abby. Ashley informs Victor that she's on her way to Spain with Jack, and Victor's security team. Ashley, though worried, is determined to see it through. Victor assures her she will be fine. Victor reminds Ashley to be safe and he will be ready on his end when he's needed.

