Christel Khalil

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland and Victoria are talking about what to do with the house after his untimely demise. They agree the kids should have it, but Ashland is concerned about how Billy's impending unemployment fits into the picture. He wonders how much time Billy will want to spend with his children. Victoria tells Ashland she'll manage Billy.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Ashley Is Determined to Bring Abby Home

Whilst Billy is thinking and drinking at Society, Lily decides to make a very important phone call. Or does she? She hems and haws for a bit, then makes her move. Who's she gonna call? JILL! Lily leaves her a message that she needs to discuss a situation at ChancComm.

Will Billy be happy to hear from Jill? Will Lily be able to make Billy understand what she did? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!