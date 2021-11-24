Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Booked and Busy: Debbi Morgan to Reprise Role in Lifetime's Merry Liddle Christmas Baby

Debbi Morgan

Happy holidays! Plenty of former soap stars are popping up in Christmas movies this week. In particular, All My Children legend Debbi Morgan will reprise pop up in this week's Merry Little Christmas Baby, airing Nov. 27 on Lifetime. Former AMC co-star Jonathan Bennett will bring his talents to a Hallmark holiday sequel, as well. 

Ex-The Bold and the Beautiful good girl Kim Matula heads to Neflix for Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls, while Days of Our Lives alum Molly Burnett and B&B grad Constantine Maroulis will team up for a new flick.

All My Children

  • Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) stars in the Lifetime movie Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, airing Nov. 27 at 8 PM EST, reprising the role she played in 2019's Merry Liddle Christmas and 2020's Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding
  • Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) will star in Hallmark's The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, airing Dec. 18 at 8 PM EST

Another World

  • Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) has joined HBO's music industry drama The Idol

As the World Turns

  • Jon Hensley (ex-Holden) has released a new song called "I See Heaven" 
  • Jen Landon (ex-Gwen) appears in a PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness; watch here

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Kim Matula (ex-Hope) appears in Mindy Kaling's HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, whose first episode dropped last week
  • Constantine Maroulis (ex-Constantine) will star in the upcoming film New Me, he shared on Instagram

Days of Our Lives

  • Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) will star in the upcoming film New Me

General Hospital

  • Briana Henry (ex-Jordan) has directed a series of short films to accompany some of musician husband Kris Bowers' favorite scores, just in time for his recent L.A Philharmonic concert
  • Julie Marie Berman (ex-Lulu) will guest star on the Nov. 24 episode of CSI: Vegas, she shared on Twitter

One Life to Live

  • Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) and Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will star in the action-comedy series MacGruber, consisting of eight episodes, premiering Dec. 16 on Peacock; check out the trailer here; Fishburne has also been cast in the sci-fi thriller Slingshot
  • Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) shared on Instagram that she filmed a guest spot on CBS' Bull last week

Port Charles 

  • Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) stars in A Christmas Wish in Hudson, available now on Roku

The Young and the Restless

  • Corbin Bernsen (ex-Father Todd) and Ray Wise (ex-Ian) reprise their roles in Psych 3: This is Gus, available now on Peacock
  • Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will star in the limited series Kensal Town, set in London

