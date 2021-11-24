Alan Locher/The Locher Room

Days of Our Lives' Martha Madison will check in to The Locher Room next week. The fan-favorite actress will join Alan Locher live to chat about her role as Belle Black Brady. She has played the daughter of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) since 2004. In 2018, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy as Best Supporting Actress.

Also a restaurateur, she serves as the Vice President of Recruitment for One Haus, which focuses on Executive recruitment for the hospitality sector. Madison gives back as an executive mentor with GLEAM, which provides mentorship to underserved communities working in the food service industry; she has also held celebrity ambassadorship for the National MS Society and the Association of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

Watch the interview here on Friday, Dec. 3, at 3 PM EST.