Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives' Martha Madison to Appear on The Locher Room

Author:
Martha Madison

Days of Our Lives' Martha Madison will check in to The Locher Room next week. The fan-favorite actress will join Alan Locher live to chat about her role as Belle Black Brady. She has played the daughter of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) since 2004. In 2018, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy as Best Supporting Actress.

Also a restaurateur, she serves as the Vice President of Recruitment for One Haus, which focuses on Executive recruitment for the hospitality sector. Madison gives back as an executive mentor with GLEAM, which provides mentorship to underserved communities working in the food service industry; she has also held celebrity ambassadorship for the National MS Society and the Association of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

Watch the interview here on Friday, Dec. 3, at 3 PM EST.

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Martha Madison
Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison Says DAYS Was Promised "No Mannequins"

Sep 16, 2020
Comment
Brandon Beemer and Martha Madison
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: Brandon Beemer and Martha Madison Talk DAYS Comings and Goings

Dec 22, 2020
Comment
Jill Farren Phelps
Soaps

Jill Farren Phelps to Appear on The Locher Room

Jun 15, 2021
Comment
Martha Madison
Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison Returns to Days of Our Lives!

Jun 26, 2015
Comment