Fox Replaces Showrunner For Upcoming Country Music Soap Monarch
Fox's upcoming primetime soap Monarch is getting a new showrunner. Deadline reports that ex-Designated Survivor showrunner Jon Harmon Feldman has assumed the role at the country music drama, replacing Michael Rauch.
Harmon Feldman is set to oversee the Melissa London Hilfers-created series. Deadline notes that, because of the sprawling nature of the show, "there were some speed bumps hit during filming." As a result, Fox, which owns Monarch (its "first live-action series fully since the sale of 20th Television to Disney"), decided to make a change. Production momentarily paused as Harmon Feldman took the reins.
In addition to his experience on Designated Survivor, Harmon Feldman was showrunner of Blood and Oil, created Tru Calling, co-created No Ordinary Family, and worked on the likes of hit shows The Newsroom and Revenge.
Rauch originally headed up the writers' room on Monarch, which emerged from Fox's script-to-series model. He was made showrunner when Monarch was ordered to series in May. Rauch created CBS' Instinct and EP-ed Royal Pains.
Monarch will premiere Jan. 30 at 10 PM EST on Fox.