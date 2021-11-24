Skip to main content
Returning Guest Host Ken Jennings Helps Jeopardy! Stay Atop The Nielsens

Ken Jennings continues to be ratings gold for Jeopardy! The game show winner returned as guest host of the popular series for the week ending in Nov. 14 and saw its ratings in syndication's top spot, NextTv.com reports, with a 5.6 live plus same national household ratings according to Nielsen Media Research. 

Jennings and Mayim Bialik share hosting duties of Jeopardy! until the end of 2021 after Sony Pictures Television's debacle of picking former showrunner Mike Richards to replace the late Alex Trebek.

Family Feud saw itself bypassing Wheel of Fortune for the second spot with a 5.4 ratings, up by four percent as Wheel nabbed a 5.1, down by four percent. Fox's 25 Words or Less, hosted by Meredith Vieira, saw an uptick of 0.8 after being at eight weeks at a 0.7, a 14 percent improvement, while Fox's freshman series reboot You Bet Your Life, with Jay Leno at the helm, stayed at the fifth spot, with a 0.7 rating for the seventh straight week.

