November 24, 2021
November 24, 2021

Sherri Shepherd Returns to Guest Co-Host The Wendy Williams Show in December

The Wendy Williams Show is all about Sherri Shepherd. The former panelist of The View is returning to guest co-host for Wendy Williams, who is continuing to recover from her ongoing health issues, according to People

Shepherd first filled in for Williams the first week of November, which nabbed the show its highest ratings of the entire season. In a statement to the magazine, Shepherd said:

I had so much fun the first time around, I can't wait to come back to play again.

Shepherd posted the news about her return via Instagram where she exclaimed:

You shouted it out and the powers that be heard! @wendyshow asked me back! 

How is Shepherd feeling about her return? She told the magazine:

I was thrilled to learn that my hosting week in November was so well received by the loyal viewers of this show. It's not easy to do what Wendy has successfully done for so many years. I am grateful to Wendy, the entire Wendy Williams team and Wendy's fans for trusting me to host for another week. It's been a dream come true, and I can't wait to bring back my brand of flirty-fun, fabulous guests and feel good excitement when I return in December.

Look for Shepherd to return to host Dec. 13 through Dec. 17.

 

