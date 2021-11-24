Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: HBO Teases Documentary on Origin of Sesame Street (VIDEO)

Author:
Sesame Street

Sesame Street is getting the backstage treatment. HBO will air Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, a documentary about the revolutionary children's program. It will delve into the contributions of early pioneers and educators behind the first 20 years of Sesame Street. 

Inspired by the bestselling book Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street by Michael Davis, the documentary features behind-the-scenes footage and dozens of cast and creator interviews. The team behind the show worked hard kept kids engaged and informed in new and interesting ways, specifically attempting to bridge the educational gap caused by poverty and racism.

Don't miss Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, premiering Dec. 13 at 10 PM EST on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch a trailer below.

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sesame Street
Talk Shows

Season 52 of Sesame Street to Air on Cartoon Network's 'Cartoonito' Programming Block

Nov 2, 2021
Comment
Ji-Young Muppet
Pop Confidential

Sesame Street Debuts Asian American Muppet

Nov 16, 2021
Comment
Sesame_Street
Pop Confidential

Sesame Street Spoofs Homeland! (VIDEO)

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
Sesame Street
Pop Confidential

Watch Sesame Street's #GoT Parody 'Game of Chairs' (VIDEO)

Apr 7, 2015
Comment