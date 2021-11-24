WATCH: HBO Teases Documentary on Origin of Sesame Street (VIDEO)

Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street is getting the backstage treatment. HBO will air Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, a documentary about the revolutionary children's program. It will delve into the contributions of early pioneers and educators behind the first 20 years of Sesame Street.

Inspired by the bestselling book Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street by Michael Davis, the documentary features behind-the-scenes footage and dozens of cast and creator interviews. The team behind the show worked hard kept kids engaged and informed in new and interesting ways, specifically attempting to bridge the educational gap caused by poverty and racism.

Don't miss Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, premiering Dec. 13 at 10 PM EST on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch a trailer below.