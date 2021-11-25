Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Thanksgiving is commencing at Brooke’s house. Ridge is waxing poetic about how much he loves Brooke and how he couldn’t breathe without her in his life. Hope, Liam, Steffy, Finn, Paris, Carter, and Zende are sitting around awkwardly watching.

Side Note: Steffy is smiling at her dad declaring his undying love, but shouldn’t she be the slightest bit uncomfortable and/or irritated?

Ridge kisses and embraces Brooke whilst everyone watches. Brooke says she loves him, too. Ridge responds by saying that he’s hungry. Before they eat, Brooke has words to say. She tells everyone how much she appreciates how much they have all accomplished, and that they are all together. Ridge declares it is time to eat, and the camera pans across all of the Thanksgiving goodies.

Side Note: What is up with the random, crafty, hats everyone puts on. Where did they come from? Who made them?

Side Note #2: Where is Thomas? Where is Eric? Where are Pam’s lemon bars?

The scene concludes with everyone smiling, happy, and filled with Thanksgiving spirit!

Does Ridge’s hunger for food equal his hunger for Brooke? Will Thomas and Eric starve without an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

