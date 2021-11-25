Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis is in her room at the Grand Phoenix FaceTiming with Jack. He’s on a plane, but took the time to order her a meal. She is over the top grateful that Jack was so thoughtful. Jack says that he and Ashley just landed and are still on the plane. Ashley is dealing with airport security and he is still on board waiting for her.

Jack thought they could perhaps make the most of this little bit of time together. Phyllis wonders what he has in mind. Jack pulls out his own meal and wonders if they could have Thanksgiving dinner together. He says he would have invited her to the Abbott family dinner had he been around.

Jack tells Phyllis he checked in with her staff and they told her she worked all day and had not stopped to feed herself. Therefore, he worked together with them to set up this Thanksgiving extravaganza. Jack thinks they should have a special “Friendsgiving.”

Phyllis gets all emotional about Jack’s incredibly thoughtful gesture. They hang out on the phone whilst eating their feast.

