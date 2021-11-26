Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
CBS Soap Fan Favorite Lisa Brown Dead at 67

Multiple sources are reporting that Guiding Light and As the World Turns fan favorite Lisa Brown died on November 24 after a brief illness. She was 67.

Brown was born in Kansas City in 1954. She became a household name as GL's Nola Reardon. Nola was young and ambitious, and always wanted more. Her plots and schemes often ended in pain and heartbreak. GL struck gold when Nola was paired up with the mysterious Quint McCord, played by the late Michael Tylo.

In 1985, Brown joined ATWT as Iva Snyder. Iva was the biological mother of Lily Walsh (Martha Byrne). Iva was determined to keep Lily's paternity a secret, but that didn't work the way she hoped. In one of most ATWT's iconic moments, Iva burst in on Lily and Rod/Josh (William Fitchner) in the barn with a pitchfork, and blurted out the truth to both of them.

Brown also starred in 42nd Street on Broadway while juggling her GL role. She is survived by her husband Brian Neary, two children, and two grandchildren.

