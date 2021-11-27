The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of November 29-December 3, 2021

Krista Allen Photo credit: Lifetime

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) sides with Deacon (Sean Kanan) against Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) dons a pair of scrubs.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) join forces in an attempt to take down Sheila and Deacon.

Paris (Diamond White) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) hit up Il Giardino.

Taylor (Krista Allen) returns to L.A.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) continues to reel from his daddy’s (Ted King) betrayal.

Sheila uses Jack’s pain as a manipulative tool.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is furious with Steffy for interfering in her marriage.

Carter sees a path forward with his love life.

Ridge tries to take control of the situation with Hope, Deacon, and Brooke.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) doesn’t quite know what to do next.

Sheila visits Finn at the hospital.

Finn continues to be the center of a tug of war betwixt Steffy and Sheila.

