November 27, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives Promo: Salem's Kidnapping Spree Isn't Over Yet

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of November 29-December 3, 2021
Author:
Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

How many culprits are behind Salem's missing citizens? Three different people or just one? A frustrated and angry Sami's (Alison Sweeney) been missing for months. While Xander (Paul Telfer) squares off with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) about Sarah's disappearance, another kidnapping's waiting in the wings.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Paulina Writes Off Chanel After Her Betrayal

This week, a tire iron goes up and knocks out a mystery man. Who's going down? Who's dragging him away?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

