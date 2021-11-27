Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of November 29-December 3, 2021

Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) tries to convince Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) that John (Drake Hogestyn) has been abusing her.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) spies Brady (Eric Martsolf) at a bar.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) takes control and smacks her captor upside the head.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have serious conversations about the guilt he feels.

Ciara and Ben unsuspectingly take MarDevil on the run to escape John’s abuses.

Xander (Paul Telfer) checks in on Susan (Stacy Haiduk) where she tells him the truth about Sarah.

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) have a proposition for Victor (John Aniston).

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) form a partnership.

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ava decide to start over again.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) is thrilled that John has returned alive and sort of well.

Lani (Sal Stowers) visits Kristen.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) tries to win back Abe’s (James Reynolds) love.

Samantha Gene discovers that escape isn’t quite so easy, but manages to get a call in to Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) goes IN on Brady.

Gwen and Ava work with a man (AJ McLean) to help Kristen escape through the backstreets of Salem.

Lani and Abe have an emotional sit down.

Allie rushes to the hospital to find out about Samantha Gene’s condition.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Belle (Martha Madison) have a sit down.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) gives Philip a piece of her mind.

Eli (Lamon Archey) tries to pick up the pieces after Lani confronts Tamara.

Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) get all Roman and Kate.

Because he isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, Chad (Billy Flynn) is shocked by Kristen’s escape.

