General Hospital Spoilers for the week of November 29-December 3, 2021

Cameron Mathison

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Ned (Wally Kurth) warns his family to prepare for Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) revenge.

Portia (Brook Kerr) has folks over for the holiday.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets more than she bargained for when she hosts a holiday dinner.

Mac (John J. York) shows up with devastating news.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) receive thrilling and devastating news.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) have a surprising confrontation.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) tells TJ (Tajh Bellow) that he is Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) father.

Phyllis (Joyce Guy) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) have an emotional sit down.

The Quartermaines are thrilled Drew (Cameron Mathison) has returned home for the holidays.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) reaches out for Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) assistance.

Sam really isn’t sure what to do next.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) do their best to calm Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) fears.

Curtis unleashes his fury on Marshall.

Sonny and Carly have alone time after an emotionally draining day.

Valentin lays his emotions on the table for Anna (Finola Hughes).

Britt and Austin (Roger Howarth) find themselves dealing with shocking blows together.

The Quartermaines are devastated that Jason is presumed dead…again.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is surprised by who has come a-callin.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) is concerned that Ned is putting business over family.

