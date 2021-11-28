The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of November 29-December 3, 2021

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Deacon (Sean Kanan) got his wish when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) blessed his reunion with Hope (Annika Noelle). Now, Deacon has another mission. To blur the lines between common sense and Brooke's wandering heart.

While Deacon uses all of his smooth to soften Brooke's hard edges, he's ticking off the one man in her life that matters the most...her husband Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!