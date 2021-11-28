The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of November 29-December 3, 2021

Melissa Ordway, Conner Floyd

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Abby (Melissa Ordway) had a gut feeling that her presumed dead husband Chance (Conner Floyd) was alive...and took off to find him.

Abby's wish comes true, until it doesn't. Her happiness is dashed when Chance informs her he has to stay away from home even longer to finish his mission.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!