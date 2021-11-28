Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and the Restless Promo: Abby's Dreams For a Sweet Homecoming Get Sidelined By Chance

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of November 29-December 3, 2021
Author:
Melissa Ordway, Conner Floyd

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Abby (Melissa Ordway) had a gut feeling that her presumed dead husband Chance (Conner Floyd) was alive...and took off to find him. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Phyllis Takes a Thanksgiving Trip to Dreamland

Abby's wish comes true, until it doesn't. Her happiness is dashed when Chance informs her he has to stay away from home even longer to finish his mission.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

