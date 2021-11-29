Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Deacon is in the back shack and Ridge isn't happy about it. He wants to know why Deacon would be there if no one was home. Did he break in? Nope he's there to see Hope. Ridge looks around and mockingly calls out for her. Of course, she's not there. She already left. Which brings us to Ridge's next big question...why are you still here? Deacon explains (as if he has to) that Hope told him he could make his phone calls there before leaving. Shockingly, Ridge doesn't believe his story.

Deacon reminds Ridge that Hope opened up her home to him. Ridge reminds him it's just a guest house and doesn't want Deacon there. Deacon doesn't think it is Ridge's call to make. Ridge outlays Deacon's plans...he shows up, causes pain and heartache, then skulks away like the bottom feeder that he is.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Brooke and Ridge Host The Annual Thanksgiving Festivities

Deacon tells Ridge he doesn't want anything from Hope or anyone else. He just wants her love and respect, and intends on earning them. Ridge only sees an opportunist with Hope being his most unfortunate victim.

Ridge blocks Deacon from leaving and tells him he will protect Hope the way he always has. Why? Because her daddy wasn't around. Ridge will protect everyone, Hope, Brooke, and the children.

Deacon tells Ridge he has no right to throw him out of his daughter's home. Ridge decides to be a man and puts hands on Deacon. Enter Brooke, who wants to know what he's doing. Ridge says he's taking out the trash and adds this can't keep going on. He tells Brooke that Deacon can't be there and wants her to back him up. Ridge tells Brooke to tell Deacon to leave and never come back.

Side Note: I don't think this will go well for Ridge.

Will Brooke heed her husband's commands? What will Hope do when she finds out? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!