November 29, 2021
Publish date:

First Impressions: Conner Floyd as Phillip Chancellor IV on The Young and the Restless

Author:
Melissa Ordway, Conner Floyd

Conner Floyd made his first appearances as Phillip Chancellor IV on The Young and the Restless. Chance, as he's known to his kinfolk, has been off the radar since he left on a mission in earlier this year. In his long absence, his new wife Abby (Melissa Ordway) has been juggling their marriage and newborn alone. 

Recently, Chance was declared dead in an explosion. Abby however, was having none of it and the duo finally reunited in Spain. All wasn't all rainbows and unicorns as Chance delivered some disturbing news to Abby. 

What are your first impressions of Floyd as Chance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

