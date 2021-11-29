Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Promo: Jason's Loved Ones Learn His Fate on Cassadine Island

Author:
Dominic Zamprogna and Kelly Monaco

Dominic Zamprogna and Kelly Monaco

This week on General Hospital, the gang from Cassadine Island is back in Port Charles and slowly making the rounds to tell Jason’s (Steve Burton) loved ones about what took place.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells Marshall (Robert Gossett) there’s no going back.

Anna (Finola Hughes) visits with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and breaks some news to the dimpled Dapper Don, resulting in food flying.

Recommended Articles

Drew (Cameron Mathison) stops by Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) and tells her there’s something she and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) must be aware of.

Over at GH, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) things are finally done and everyone’s safe. Little does she know.

Watch the drama unfold below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Drew
General Hospital

GH Promo: Drew Fights For His Life as Sam Convinces Others He's Alive

Aug 23, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 11_26_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Port Charles Celebrates Drew’s Return and Grieves Jason’s Presumed Death

Nov 26, 2021
Comment
perkie gh 10_29_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer Is DONE With Nikolas And His Hypocritical Hogwash

Oct 29, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 9_10_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Danger Looms as Carly and Jason Prepare to Wed

Sep 10, 2021
Comment