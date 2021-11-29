Dominic Zamprogna and Kelly Monaco

This week on General Hospital, the gang from Cassadine Island is back in Port Charles and slowly making the rounds to tell Jason’s (Steve Burton) loved ones about what took place.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells Marshall (Robert Gossett) there’s no going back.

Anna (Finola Hughes) visits with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and breaks some news to the dimpled Dapper Don, resulting in food flying.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) stops by Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) and tells her there’s something she and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) must be aware of.

Over at GH, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) things are finally done and everyone’s safe. Little does she know.

Watch the drama unfold below.