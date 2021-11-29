Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Jill's Return Has Huge Consequences For Billy and Lily

Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil

Jill: Mama (Jess Walton) is big mad at her baby boy Billy (Jason Thompson) and his antics with ChancComm! Billy tries to apologize for what happened, but she's not having it and rips into him for his recklessness.

Look for Billy to pitch his mom a plan to fix things, but he needs her assistance. Jill counters with a goal of her own that will have enormous ramifications for ChancComm and Billy and Lily's (Christel Khalil) romance.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) start over.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) sets the record straight with Chance (Conner Floyd).

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) does what she does best: schemes.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) attempts to get Jill to sell him ChancComm. Meanwhile, watch for Victor to try and get Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to work together.

