WATCH: ABC Unveils Teaser for Judge Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

ABC/Matt Sayles

Hear, hear! Judge Steve Harvey will be soon in session on ABC. The network has dropped a teaser for the upcoming unscripted series, featuring Steve Harvey handling cases of all sorts.

RELATED: ABC Greenlights Courtroom Comedy Starring Daytime Staple Steve Harvey

In every one-hour episode, Harvey will tackle all sorts of courtroom drama, from minor matters to major disputes, along with bailiff Nancy. Harvey will bring his common sense and good humor to bear in these situations.

Harvey stated:

I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture. Viewers tuning into 'Judge Steve Harvey' will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.

Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, added:

Steve Harvey is completely in his element in this show, and that's why we love working with him, and fans love watching him. His wit and charm lend itself perfectly for this hilarious courtroom series that features some of the most outrageous cases ever seen on television.

Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves and the newly-created alternative unity of Walt Disney Television. EPs will be Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, plus Evan Prager and Jared Morell. Myeshia Mizuno will act as the showrunner and executive producer.

Judge Steve Harvey will premiere Jan. 4, 2022, at 8 PM EST on ABC. Fans can also enjoy the show on demand or on Hulu the day after each episode pr.

Watch the teaser below.