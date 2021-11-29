Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Y&R to Celebrate Christian LeBlanc's 30th Anniversary as Michael Baldwin With Special Ep in January

Christian LeBlanc

The Young and the Restless recently took a trip down memory lane this past Friday with Christian LeBlanc as he celebrated 30 years as Michael Baldwin. When Baldwin first came to Genoa City, he was a cutthroat, psychotic lawyer who has, over the years, turned into the voice of reason and district attorney. The three time Emmy-winner sat down with Y&R to discuss his time on the show and some of Michael's memorable episodes. 

To continue the celebration, Y&R will air a special episode highlighting LeBlanc and Michael in Jan. 2022. See LeBlanc discuss some of his favorite moments below!

