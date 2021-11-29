Conner Floyd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Chance and Abby are sitting on the couch, hand in hand. He apologizes to her for putting everybody through this ordeal. Abby's about to reassure him, but Chance has more to say.

Chance needs more time. He can't come home just yet. Abby wants to know why. He has to stay in Spain to see the mission out. He can't leave until the mission is over. Abby stands up and clarifies intel for Chance. The mission IS over. All the men he worked with are all dead. She adds that it's time for him to come home.

Chance explains he saw one of the men who killed his men. He knows what they look like and has to find him. Abby wonders why and Chance tells her it will lead him to the guy on top. He says the whole point of the mission was to find this one guy and he will do it. Chance needs to see it through. He can't let someone else take over for him. Chance further explains that he's never walked away from a mission and won't do it now. His men deserve no less from him now. This leaves Abby speechless.

Side Note: I hope she's winding up to bury him in a word avalanche!

