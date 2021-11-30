Will Dr. Oz Go From Daytime TV to The Senate?

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

Will Dr. Mehmet Oz head from a TV studio to the floor of the Senate? The heart surgeon is set to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, according to TMZ.

Sources inform the site that Oz recently made a multi-million-dollar media buy in Pennsylvania in advance of his candidacy. TMZ has learned that the doc already has a complete campaign staff, including former National Republican Senatorial Committee executive director Chris Hansen.

No word yet on what's to come with the Dr. Oz Show, but TMZ reports that Oz is probably going to take a step back from the chatfest over the next few months. He may also announce his candidacy tonight on Fox News Channel's Hannity.