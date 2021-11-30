ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) make a dynamite duo. But trouble might be on the horizon for them, as Spencer is undeniably drawn to Trina Robinson (Sydney Mikayla). Chavez and Pohl dove deep into their characters' complicated relationships with Soap Opera Digest.

How does Chavez feel about fans loving Spencer and Trina? The actor shared:

I love the whole ‘Sprina’ thing. It’s just fun and such positive encouragement and tells me that the show is doing its job, which is to entertain people and give people something to look forward to. That’s what the job is, at the end of the day, and it makes me really happy to see that people are entertained by ‘Sprina’ and that they’re rooting for them.

What was her most difficult scene to film? Pohl said:

I had scenes at Kelly’s where Esme is crying on Cameron’s [William Lipton] shoulder about the situation with Spencer being in jail. Trying to manipulate someone through femme fatale tears was an interesting thing to try to wrap my mind around.

How does she describe her character? Pohl shared: