Arlene Dahl in She Played With Fire (released as Fortune is a Woman in the UK)

Former One Life to Live star Arlene Dahl has died at age 96, Variety reports. The actress, who appeared on the Llanview-set soap as Lucinda Schenck in the early 1980s, also made her name as a 1950s big-screen siren, beauty mogul, and mother to Lorenzo Lamas (ex-Hector, The Bold and the Beautiful).

Minneapolis-born Dahl hit Hollywood in 1946, becoming a contracted actress at Warner Bros., then MGM. She starred in films like Reign of Terror, Here Come the Girls, Scene of the Crime, and Journey to the Center of the Earth. In Jamaica Run, she appeared opposite Fernando Lamas, whom she would later marry.

Dahl managed to successfully juggle her acting with an entrepreneurial roles. She sold cosmetics and lingerie through her Arlene Dahl Enterprises, earning fame as a beauty columnist; after leaving acting, she became an ad exec.

The iconic redhead periodically returned to TV for guest roles. She appeared on programs like The Love Boat and the original Fantasy Island, also popping up on her son's shows Renegade and Air America in the '90s. In 1995, Dahl returned to the small screen for a short role on All My Children.

Dahl is survived by husband Marc Rosen, three children, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



