WATCH: HBO Max Drops And Just Like That Trailer For All Us Sex and The City Fans! (VIDEO)
The wait for the return of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is almost over! HBO Max has released a new trailer for its upcoming Sex and the City continuation And Just Like That.
The And Just Like That trailer is jam-packed with familiar faces like Mr. Big (Chris Noth), and many new ones, including Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz.
And Just Like That premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9 and will air new episodes each Thursday through February 3, 2022.
Watch the trailer below!