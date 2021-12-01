Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
WATCH: HBO Max Drops And Just Like That Trailer For All Us Sex and The City Fans! (VIDEO)

And Just Like That, Sex and the City

The wait for the return of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is almost over! HBO Max has released a new trailer for its upcoming Sex and the City continuation And Just Like That.

The And Just Like That trailer is jam-packed with familiar faces like Mr. Big (Chris Noth), and many new ones, including Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz.

RELATED: Kim Cattrall Joins Peacock's Queer as Folk

And Just Like That premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9 and will air new episodes each Thursday through February 3, 2022.

Watch the trailer below!

AndJustLikeThat
