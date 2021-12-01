Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope, Brooke, and Deacon are in the back shack. Hope doesn't want him to give up on people and give them a chance. After all, he may end up surprised. Deacon tells her he's trying. It means a lot to her that he's putting in the time now.

Deacon explains how he thought he was doing Hope a favor by staying away for all those years. Now he realizes it's his biggest regret. Deacon admits he can't change the past of missing out, but he's here now.

Deacon considers this his last chance at redemption and doesn't want to miss out on his family's future. He won't be deterred in his mission, even by Ridge. Brooke lets Hope know that Ridge was there earlier and tried to throw Deacon out. Deacon explains to Hope how Brooke defended him. She even challenged Ridge to think about the possibility that Deacon has in fact, changed.

Hope is so happy and grateful that Brooke stepped in despite knowing that Ridge probably wasn't that thrilled. Hope agrees that everyone needs to hear that in order to bring peace to the family. She explains how she needs their support because Ridge, Steffy, and Liam's objections are demoralizing to her. Hope adds how Deacon needs that support too. She goes to Brooke for a hug.

Meanwhile, Ridge is telling Steffy and Liam that Deacon is getting into Brooke's head. He claims Deacon is making her believe him again. He warns them this won't end well.

Will Deacon gain the others' trust? Is Ridge foreshadowing the future? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!