It's a very Hallmark holiday this week, as fan-favorite daytime stars will kick off the channel's 2022 "New Year New Movies" slate. Expect Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney, alongside primetime soap alum Autumn Reeser, to star in the first film of a trilogy centered on a wedding veil that unites soulmates. Elsewhere, As the World Turns grad Ming-Na Wen will headline a new Star Wars spinoff, and One Life to Live's Sherri Saum has been upped to series regular on Netflix's hit Locke and Key.

All My Children

Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will star in Hallmark's Wedding Veil: Avery's Story (working title), premiering Jan. 8 at 9 PM EST, the first in a trilogy; it highlights three longtime friends discovering a veil that unites its owner with true love

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) headlines the romantic drama A Journal for Jordan, out Dec. 5

As The World Turns

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will star as Fennec Shand in Disney+'s new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, premiering Dec. 29 on Disney+

The Bold and the Beautiful

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) will guest on Becky G 's Facebook Watch series Face to Face with Becky G

Denise Richards (Shauna) has joined the cast of the indie thriller Among the Ashes

Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney (Sami) will star in Hallmark's Wedding Veil: Avery's Story (working title), premiering Jan. 8 at 9 PM EST, the first in a trilogy; it highlights three longtime friends discovering a veil that unites its owner with true love

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) will star in Hallmark's Love is Trending, playing a marketing executive who goes to a maple farm to help her best friend plan her wedding, premiering Jan. 15 at 9 PM EST

Guiding Light

Liz Keifer (ex-Blake) will guest star on CBS' Blue Bloods' Dec. 10 episode, "Firewall," playing Iris Williams

One Life to Live

Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) has been upped to a series regular for Season 3 of Netflix's Locke and Key

Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) will star in North to Home (working title) on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, premiering Jan. 9 at 10 PM EST

The Young and the Restless