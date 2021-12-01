Publish date:
Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Grad Boosted to Series Regular on Netflix's Locke and Key
It's a very Hallmark holiday this week, as fan-favorite daytime stars will kick off the channel's 2022 "New Year New Movies" slate. Expect Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney, alongside primetime soap alum Autumn Reeser, to star in the first film of a trilogy centered on a wedding veil that unites soulmates. Elsewhere, As the World Turns grad Ming-Na Wen will headline a new Star Wars spinoff, and One Life to Live's Sherri Saum has been upped to series regular on Netflix's hit Locke and Key.
All My Children
- Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will star in Hallmark's Wedding Veil: Avery's Story (working title), premiering Jan. 8 at 9 PM EST, the first in a trilogy; it highlights three longtime friends discovering a veil that unites its owner with true love
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) headlines the romantic drama A Journal for Jordan, out Dec. 5
As The World Turns
- Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) will star as Fennec Shand in Disney+'s new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, premiering Dec. 29 on Disney+
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) will guest on Becky G's Facebook Watch series Face to Face with Becky G
- Denise Richards (Shauna) has joined the cast of the indie thriller Among the Ashes
Days of Our Lives
- Alison Sweeney (Sami) will star in Hallmark's Wedding Veil: Avery's Story (working title), premiering Jan. 8 at 9 PM EST, the first in a trilogy; it highlights three longtime friends discovering a veil that unites its owner with true love
- Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) will star in Hallmark's Love is Trending, playing a marketing executive who goes to a maple farm to help her best friend plan her wedding, premiering Jan. 15 at 9 PM EST
Guiding Light
- Liz Keifer (ex-Blake) will guest star on CBS' Blue Bloods' Dec. 10 episode, "Firewall," playing Iris Williams
One Life to Live
- Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) has been upped to a series regular for Season 3 of Netflix's Locke and Key
- Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) will star in North to Home (working title) on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, premiering Jan. 9 at 10 PM EST
The Young and the Restless
- Christian LeBlanc (Michael) will appear in an Off-Broadway revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, debuting January 2022 in New York City
- Ray Wise (ex-Ian) will star in the upcoming noir thriller The Blue Rose, following two rookie detectives trying to solve a homicide...only to find their investigation turn into a nightmare!
- Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith)'s Chucky has been renewed for Season 2 on USA Network/SYFY
- Lyndsy Fonseca (ex-Colleen) will star in North to Home (working title) on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, premiering Jan. 9 at 10 PM EST
- Caroline Aaron (ex-JoJo) reprises her role as Shirley Maisel on Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, premiering February 18 on Amazon Prime Video