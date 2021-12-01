After Steve Burton's exit from General Hospital as Jason Morgan, Variety confirms there are currently no plans to recast the role. Burton played Quartermaine heir-turned-mob enforcer Jason on and off since 1991 until 2021.

GH's COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect Nov. 1, Variety reports. Both Burton and Ingo Rademacher (Jasper "Jax" Jacks) refused to get vaccinated and have exited the show. Jason was presumed dead on the Nov. 19 episode of GH after a Cassadine Island tunnel collapse, while Jax left town on business on the Nov. 22 episode.

Variety asked if or not Jason could potentially come back down the line, whether portrayed by a vaccinated Burton or a different actor. A GH rep did not respond to the query.