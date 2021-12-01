Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
WATCH: Genie Francis Comes Home For The Holidays on General Hospital (VIDEO)

Genie Francis

Merry Christmas, Port Charles! General Hospital will welcome back a familiar face this holiday season: Genie Francis (Laura Webber Collins). ABC7 Log Angeles's George Pennacchio visited a snowy set to catch up with daytime legend Francis and the GH cast.

Francis enthused of her early December return:

Oh, well, it’s a perfect time to come back, isn’t it, Christmas?

And her co-stars are happy to see her back. William Lipton, who plays Laura's adoptive grandson Cameron, gushed:

She's, like, my kind-of grandma in the show. It's always so sweet to get some affection from the amazing Genie Francis.

Nicholas Chavez, who plays Laura's biological grandson Spencer, added:

She's really, really, really amazing to work with, and yeah, she just beams whenever you see her.

Get a glimpse of a very Port Charles Christmas, complete with Laura, below!

