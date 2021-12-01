Conner Floyd, Melissa Ordway

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashley has joined Abby and Chance. Abby wants him to see something before they make up their mind. She has her phone ready with a live stream of Dominic.

Abby reminds Chance that he's his son. She lets him know about his handsome sparkly eyes, and his good health and strength. Chance looks at her. Abby tells him that Dominic needs him, his dad. Abby thinks the reason Chance survived was so he could take care of his son. She says Chance needs to come home.

