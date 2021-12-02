Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Brooke sashays toward Ridge, who admits he hates arguing with her. Guess what? Brooke does too! Ridge wonders how they're not on the same page with this issue. Brooke tries to tell Ridge she's just as concerned as he is, but he really doesn't believe her.

Ridge doesn't understand why she defended Deacon when he tried to toss him out of their home. Brooke corrects Ridge and reminds him it's Hope's home. Ridge stutters how it's not the point. Brooke sighs and says she's tired of talking about Deacon. Ridge claims he is too, but doesn't understand why he's in their heads.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Is Grateful That Brooke Defended Deacon For Her

Brooke tries to explain that Hope knows what she wants and how she feels. Ridge thinks Hope is misguided. Ridge is worried about them, but Brooke lets him know she's not easily manipulated. Ridge thinks she is if she won't even kick him out of the house. Brooke stands tall and says it's Hope's decision. Ridge is being all Ridge and fears that Brooke listens to Deacon and not him.

Side Note: Now we're at the crux of the issue.

Brooke accuses Ridge of not listening to what Hope wants, but really just wants it his own way. Ridge asks for her honesty...does she still have feelings for Deacon?

Does Brooke have feelings for Deacon? Will Brooke toss Ridge out on his self-righteous ass? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!