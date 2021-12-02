Sean Kanan Gilles Toucas/CBS

It's been four years since Sean Kanan's Deacon Sharpe was creating chaos and havoc on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans thought they saw the last of Deacon when it was revealed he was the culprit behind the shooting of former lover Quinn (Rena Sofer) in 2017 and carted off to prison. Now fresh out of the big house, Deacon wants to reconnect with his daughter Hope (Annika Noelle) and also try to get that old thing back with baby mama Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

So how did Kanan get invited back? Will Deacon get another shot at romance with Brooke and have a relationship with Hope? Kanan spoke with TV Watercooler and gave the skinny and stated:

I got a call from Brad Bell, and it was completely out of the blue. I have been working on a lot of other things this year. It’s been an incredible year for me and if you would have told me at the beginning of this year – and given the fact that we’re in a pandemic – that I would have been so busy, I would have never believed it! And to have Brad call me and invite me to come back was just icing on the cake.

With Deacon back, Hope is determined to form a father/daughter connection with him. Does this mean we will see more of him? Kanan stated:

I hope it does. You know, I’d love to be able to stick around for a while. I think there’s tons of possible story for Deacon. Certainly, you know, reuniting and reconnecting with Hope is one of the most important ones. I think that his time must have been well spent in prison and that he did some soul searching and some honest, internal work. I think we’re seeing a guy that’s, at least for now, in a lot of ways different than he was previously.

Deacon's return has also stirred up some problems for Brooke and her marriage to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). With trouble in the "destiny" couple's paradise, will things between Deacon and Brooke be explored? Kanan remarked:

Yeah, I believe it is. I think she’s absolutely the one that got away. I would imagine, for him, being alone and celibate in a prison cell for four years, you’d have at least a little time to think about what could have been.

