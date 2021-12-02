New York and Pennsylvania Take Dr. Oz Off The Air Due to Senate Run

Dr. Oz announced he is running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, but it means his TV show is getting pulled in at least two markets.

According to Deadline, the Fox Station Group decided to pull The Dr. Oz Show from its New York and Philadelphia stations when faced with the reality they would have to give other Senate candidates equal airtime.

Reportedly, the station owner will fill be doing a bit of schedule shuffling between now and January 18, when Daphne Oz's The Good Dish will fill her father's old time slot.