December 2, 2021
The Young and the Restless Recap: Nina Is Thrilled to Virtually Reunite With Chance (WATCH)

The Young and the Restless Recap for December 1, 2021
Tricia Cast

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Abby isn't quite finished with her "You Need to Come Home Tour." Today, she pulls out the big guns, but at least Chance is in on this maneuver. Abby makes a call to Nina, who is with Phillip in Australia.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Chance Meets Dominic and Softens His Stance

Nina's happy to hear from her because she didn't know what was happening. Abby explains her sudden trip to Spain was well worth the danger she put herself in. She makes Nina swear she will only share this news with Phillip. Then, she hands the phone over to Chance.

Nina's shocked, but thrilled to see Chance is really alive!

Will Abby and Chance ever leave that cabin in Spain? If not, will Nina tan his hide for not coming home to be a daddy? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!

