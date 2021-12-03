Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Brooke is standing in her living room telling Deacon he shouldn’t be there. Deacon explains he is only there because Ridge isn’t. He is so grateful that Brooke stood up for him and the relationship he could have with Hope. He explains that she could have stood in the way, but she did the right thing. Brooke explains if she had taken a hard line with him, Hope would probably have moved her entire family away from her property.

Side Note: Dear Ridge, even though you are not in this scene, please remember that the house you are staying in belongs to Brooke Logan!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge Wonders If Brooke Has Feelings For Deacon

Deacon is thrilled the dreams he had whilst incarcerated for forging a relationship with Hope are coming true. He adds that he would be lying if he didn’t say he is pretty darn happy he also is being allowed to get reacquainted with Brooke. He reminds her about the incredible attraction they shared that led to hurting Bridget, but also to creating Hope. He hasn’t forgotten any of their history, and he hopes she remembers as well.

