December 3, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Attempts to Kick Hope Out of Brooke’s House

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 6-10, 2021
Thorsten Kaye

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Taylor (Krista Allen) returns to Los Angeles to reunite with her family.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is furious with Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) hit up Il Giardino.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) to pack up her family and get out of BROOKE’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Taylor Hayes Returns to Los Angeles

Deacon and Brooke grow closer.

Meanwhile, Sheila is keeping a close eye on Deacon and Brooke’s connection.

Hope and Deacon confront Brooke.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke take similar routes in an attempt to move forward.

Bill attempts to advise Liam about Deacon. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

