James Reynolds

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Philip in his bedroom watching television. Chloe walks in and wonders why her boyfriend is isolating in the dark. They need to talk. Chloe thinks he’s been lying to her.

Downstairs, Victor tells Maggie that John Black was chained in the DiMera crypt with that “imbecile” Susan Banks. Maggie says she was just as much a victim, but Victor thinks this devil nonsense is ridiculous. Maggie sets him straight, telling him that Marlena is possessed and is responsible for this mess.

At University Hospital, John is agitated and Brady threatens to force feed him. John is worried about Marlena.

In the middle of nowhere, Ben, Ciara, and MarDevil enter a cabin that looks very much like the one that has burned down repeatedly. MarDevil is grateful. She can’t imagine what John would have done to her.

Like sands through the hour glass…

Victor can’t imagine how many times one woman can be possessed by the Devil in one lifetime. Maggie thinks Victor should have a little more compassion. She goes on to thank the Lord above that she was with Brady when he got the news. Victor wonders if Brady is on drugs. Maggie calms him down, but Victor immediately jumps to the conclusion that he is obsessing over “that twit” Chloe Lane.

Upstairs, said twit has told Philip that she knows everything.

Flashback: Philip hyperventilating like a crazed loon after uprooting that tree.

Chloe tells Philip she found out he was fired as CEO. Chloe is furious at his deception. Couples share key bits of information about their lives!

Flashback: Philip overhearing Brady and Chloe discussing conference table sex.

He wonders if Chloe shares every intimate detail of her life with him.

At the cabin, MarDevil continues to pull Ben in by saying how terrified of John she is. Ben has been a better friend to him than anyone in this town. She tells him that any debt he owed her is paid by his kindness. She MEWS and hugs Ben whilst Ciara watches.

Side Note: SHE. MEWED.

Ciara is staring holes through MarDevil. She says that something here is very wrong. Ben asks if the baby is in trouble. Ciara doesn’t understand how John Black could have become such a monster. She just can’t reconcile that with the amazing man she’s always known.

Flashback: John morphing back into MarDevil outside Casa de Weston.

MarDevil begs them to trust her. John is a very dangerous man. Ciara says that if all this is true, then John is a danger to everyone around him. She wants to call the police. MarDevil shuts that noise down. All his buds are on the force and it will make him more angry. Ciara thinks Shawn Douglas will protect everyone, but MarDevil brutally rebuffs her. Ben calms the situation and MarDevil thanks him for his compassion.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Kristen Manipulates Gwen and Ava to Do Her Bidding

Ciara begins to worry about how isolated they are. What if something happens to the baby? MarDevil assures her that she is a doctor. If anything unexpected happens, she can take care of it. She will see to it that the precious child is okay.

At University Hospital, Brady can’t believe Marlena got violent in Alice Horton’s living room. John quickly tells him that all of this is Satan’s fault. Just then, Paulina enters and her fears are confirmed as she overheard everything.

Paulina tells John about calling the Devil a bitch. John thinks Paulina is a lucky woman and she’s lucky the Devil didn’t hurt her. Paulina assures him that she, indeed, took a wrecking ball to her life.

John assures Paulina that a Marlena in her right mind would never have broken confidentiality. Paulina thinks all this Devil mess is crazy, but she actually believes him. That being said, she doesn’t think Abe will ever forgive her. John assures Paulina that Abe is one of the most forgiving men he’s ever met.

John wonders how much Paulina knows about Lexie. She knows how wonderful she was and that Lexie was a hard act to follow. John tells Paulina all the dirty details on Lexie - including how she yielded to the DiMera influence and gave in to her dark side. Abe has a HUGE ability to forgive folks he loves. If Abe was able to forgive Lexie, John thinks he will be able to forgive Paulina.

At Chez Grant, Abe and Lani are breaking down their unfortunate situation. Abe says no blame should land on her. She says it’s her fault because she is the one who jumped to the conclusion that Abe was her father. She can’t understand how Tamara let her believe a lie. Abe tells her that being his daughter is one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Tamara keeps trying to call Lani, who assumes that Big Mama filled her in. Abe says he talked to Tamara, who said she was only trying to help Paulina out of a bad situation. Lani can’t understand how he is so understanding of their deception. Lani is FURIOUS they let her and Abe form connections that aren’t even real.

Abe wants to tell Lani a story - the story of TWO ROMANS! He describes how Roman died trying to take down Roman Brady. A few years later, an amnesiac showed up named John Black. They all thought John was Roman. Abe was SO happy his brother and best friend were back. After half a decade, it was proven that John was not Roman. Stefano had been holding the real Roman hostage.

Side Note: I LOVE when characters inform each other about history which also informs the audience. LOVE.

Abe’s point is that DNA didn’t matter. He loves John just as much as he loved Roman. He looks at her and says that she will always be his daughter. Lani cries and they embrace. Abe also assures Lani that his grandchildren are just as much his now as they ever were. That being said, Abe is still angry about Paulina, Tamara, and Olivia’s lies. However, he can understand why they did what the did. Lani gets it, but she can’t forgive her for all of the lies and the pain.

Side Note: Powerful stuff…

Abe and Lani don’t quite know whether or not they will be able to forgive everyone, but they will get through it together. They embrace and Abe leaves to see an old friend.

Victor can’t believe that Brady is back under that “caterwauling streetwalker’s” spell. Maggie reminds him that he put this plan into motion by asking Brady to seduce Chloe away from Philip. Victor wonders why his kinfolk can’t hook up with normal women. Maggie reminds him that the Kiriakis men are no walk in the park.

Upstairs, Chloe assures Philip she is honest with him about most things. She wants to share more but Philip can be very difficult.

Side Note: “Very difficult” is the understatement of the year.

Chloe wants to get him out of the stuffy room. Philip is not in the mood for the great outdoors. Chloe says she could at least take him downstairs for some food. Chloe is going to go grab some takeout and return so they can bond. They kiss and Philip says he has the best girlfriend in the whole wide world…as soon as she leaves, Philip turns back to his darker side. He knows that Chloe is going to sleep with Brady and act like the “whore” his grandfather always said she was.

Downstairs, Philip listens in as Maggie tells Victor that Brady thinks he could be with Chloe if only Philip weren’t in the way. Victor is disgusted that Brady is even entertaining a future with Chloe. He’s a wee worried that Brady could try and hurt Philip. Maggie assures him that Brady is just letting off steam. Victor reminds her that even a good man can be driven by jealousy to dark places. Philip overhears everything and walks away.

Outside the Brady Pub, Chloe walks up on Brady. They are both there for takeout. Brady fills Chloe in on John’s condition. She says she should run because Philip is awaiting her return. As she leaves, Brady’s phone rings. It’s TATER TOT! He won a championship game, and Brady wants Theresa ("don’t call me Jeannie”) to send him a video.

We begin the ending of our day in Salem with MarDevil once again going to freshen up, leaving Ben to figure out what is bugging Ciara. She wants to at least call Belle. Ben doesn’t want to betray Marlena. Just then, a knock at the door…MarDevil emerges from the bathroom and begs them not to open the door.

At University Hospital, Abe enters the lobby and runs into Paulina.

At Chez Grant, Lani is looking at pictures when Tamara calls again. She decides to answer it.

In the Kiriakis living room, Chloe returns with takeout and is greeted by Maggie. Philip isn’t in his room and Chloe wonders if Maggie knows where he is.

Outside the Brady Pub, Brady continues his conversation with TATER TOT. A darkly clothed person sneaks up on the scene. Suddenly, a crowbar raises in the air and smacks Brady upside his dense noggin.

That’s it! What did you think? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap.