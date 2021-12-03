Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 6-10, 2021

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is frustrated when Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) tells him that his blood test reveals he is legally intoxicated.

Rafe (Galen Gering) questions Xander (Paul Telfer) about Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) escape.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) tells Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Roman (Josh Taylor) about her threatening interaction with Brady.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) tries his best to rescue Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Ava (Tamara Braun) pulls the wool over Rafe’s eyes.

The blood on Brady’s clothes isn’t his… it matches Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Gabi (Camila Banus) continues to get a kick out of pushing Ava’s limits.

Kate and Roman get all romantical.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is torn between her newly formed conscience and her knowledge of Sarah’s whereabouts.

Kate and Paulina (Jackée Harry) bond.

Samantha Gene goes IN on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

EJ does his best to support Susan (Stacy Haiduk) as she worries about MarDevil (Deidre Hall).

Belle (Martha Madison) defends Brady.

Ava tells EJ how she helped Kristen escape.

Chad (Billy Flynn) confides in Abigail (Marci Miller) about his annoyance with EJ.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) finds a bloody knife at the riverbank.

Samantha Gene files for divorce.

Lucas is very curious why Rafe hasn’t arrested Brady.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!