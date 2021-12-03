Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Overhears Sonny and Nina’s Discussing Their Nixon Falls Love Story

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 6-10, 2021
Author:
Katelyn MacMullen

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Laura (Genie Francis) finds out Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is alive.

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) worries about her past actions.

Carly (Laura Wright) demands an explanation from Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) wants closure.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) connect over their grief.

Brad (Perry Shen) returns to Port Charles.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) devotes all of his time to finding the wee baby Louise.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Port Charles Celebrates Drew’s Return and Grieves Jason’s Presumed Death

Britt thinks she knows something which might not be so accurate about Austin (Roger Howarth).

Esme (Avery Pohl) plants seeds of insecurity in Trina’s (Sydney Mikayla) head.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) wants Nina to correct her past wrongs.

Britt gets a visit from Mrs. Wu (Lydia Look).

Martin (Michael E. Knight) tries to convince Laura to stay put.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) questions Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) about Esme.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) overhears Nina and Sonny discussing their secret love story.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) continues to be all Peter.

Carly is none too happy with what she spies with her little eyes.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) tries to warn Austin about possible danger. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

