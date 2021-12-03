Jeopardy! National College Championship to Premiere Feb. 8 on ABC

Mayim Bialik will reappear behind the lectern to host Jeopardy! National College Championship on ABC. The Mouse House announced on Tuesday the show will debut on Feb. 8. The new show will be an hour long, unlike the mothership series, and will have 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from all over the U.S. duking it out for nine days. Each winning student will receive $100,000.

See the below for the date/times of the tournament schedule (All times are EST).

Tues. Feb. 8, 8-9 PM

Wed. Feb. 9, 8-9 PM

Thurs. Feb. 10, 8-9 PM

Fri. Feb. 11, 8-9 PM

Tues. Feb. 15, 8-9 PM

Wed. Feb. 16, 8-9 PM

Thurs. Feb. 17, 8-9 PM

Fri. Feb. 18, 8-9:01 PM

Tues. Feb. 22, 8-9 PM