Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy is sitting in Crimson Lights pondering the state of his universe when Lily walks in. She wonders what he is pondering, but Billy is keeping his thoughts to himself at this time. She ignores Billy’s mysterious contemplation and asks how things went with Jill. He explains that they didn’t see eye to eye, but Billy will come up with his own solution, a solution that does not involve a job at Chancellor industries.

Side Note: How often does Billy come up with a solution by himself that doesn’t sink him deeper into despair and depression? RUN, Lily!

Billy goes on to assure Lily that he is his own man and he will make everything all better. Lily does not look terribly convinced by Billy’s proclamation.

Will Lily continue to put up with Billy’s foolishness? Will Billy ever manage to get out of his own way? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

