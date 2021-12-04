Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Days of Our Lives Promo: Sami Gets The Shock of Her Life When She Catches EJ With Nicole

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 6-10, 2021
Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) notch their heat up to the next level when they hit the sack. But, the fun never ends in Salem, so guess who comes a-knockin'? Sami (Alison Sweeney)!

Sami and Nicole pick their rivalry right back where it left off. Face slapping and cat fights ensue, while EJ gets to watch it all play out!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

