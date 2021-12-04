Publish date:
Days of Our Lives Promo: Sami Gets The Shock of Her Life When She Catches EJ With Nicole
Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 6-10, 2021
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!
Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) notch their heat up to the next level when they hit the sack. But, the fun never ends in Salem, so guess who comes a-knockin'? Sami (Alison Sweeney)!
Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Salem's Kidnapping Spree Isn't Over Yet
Sami and Nicole pick their rivalry right back where it left off. Face slapping and cat fights ensue, while EJ gets to watch it all play out!
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!